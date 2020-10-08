Consumer Reports: Healthy eating ideas to avoid feeling tired

Right now, many are tapped out with all the strain from the pandemic. Consumer Reports health experts reveal some easy, healthy fixes that might already be in your fridge.Like so many people, Jessica Ordonez balances working from home, helping her family and the many tasks that demand her energy."I have to make sure everyone is fed and eating and has enough sleep, they're getting bathed, do the laundry, do the cooking, do the cleaning, so these are the normal kinds of things that happen throughout the day," said parent Jessica Ordonez.Extra stress, unhealthy habits like overeating and overdrinking, lack of exercise and even boredom can take a toll."A lot of days I do feel a little exhausted," Ordonez said.The good news is that nutrition can help us feel better. Here are some foods that help boost your energy.Carbohydrates have a place in your diet, but do yourself a favor and pick the ones that help fight fatigue. Choose "slow carbs," like whole grains, legumes, and fruits and vegetables that are packed with nutrients and fiber."Carbs supply glucose," said Consumer reports Health and Food Editor. "Slow carbs release glucose steadily, whereas the refined carbs in white flour and sugar can cause glucose spikes and crashes, and that can make you feel tired."Another energy booster? Protein helps build your muscles, making it easier for you to stay physically active and feel energetic."High-quality sources of protein include lean meats and poultry, fish, dairy eggs nuts and beans, soy, nuts, dairy and eggs," Calvo said.And you might not be getting enough good sleep because you're dehydrated. A general guideline for men is about 15 and a half cups of fluid per day and for women, 11 and a half.Foods with high water content, like many fruits and vegetables, count. And caffeine can really sap your sleep, so lay off the coffee six hours before your bedtime.Older adults are at risk for some common nutrient deficiencies that lead to poor energy, but you shouldn't self-diagnose. Check with your doctor, who will run tests to find out whether you need any supplements or vitamins.