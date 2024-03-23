Measles case confirmed in Lake County, Illinois: health department

The East Chicago Health Department in Indiana is investigating a "possible mass exposure" of measles at a local church.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A measles case has been reported in Lake County, Illinois, the health department said Saturday.

The Lake County Health Department said the case is related to the ongoing outbreak in Chicago.

The Lake County Health Department said anyone at any of the locations on the dates below might have been exposed to measles:

This comes after the Chicago Department of Public Health reported two more measles cases in the city on Friday. That brought the total number of confirmed cases in Chicago to 17.

Most of the cases in Chicago are among migrants living in a shelter in Pilsen. Eleven of the cases are in children younger than 5 years old.

CDPH said it has now vaccinated about 4,000 people at new arrival shelters and at the landing zone in-take center.

That infected person is not an Indiana resident, but traveled to East Chicago while they were infectious. The health department there is encouraging anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

