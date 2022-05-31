Wheaton cell phone store robbery leads cops to stolen merchandise in Chicago

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- An armed robbery at a Wheaton cell phone store led Chicago police to a building on the city's South Side where they found the stolen merchandise.Wheaton police initially responded to a robbery at a T-Mobile store. Using tracking from the stolen items themselves, and with the help of Illinois State Police, the stolen electronics were tracked to a home at 55th and Wabash in Chicago.Chicago police and Illinois State Police were called in by Wheaton police to assist in the investigation. They were all on scene outside the home Monday.Authorities in DuPage County said 15 Apple watches and 10 cellphones were taken in the initial robbery.