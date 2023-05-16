Wheeling approves first cannabis consumption lounge in Cook County

The village of Wheeling has just approved the first cannabis consumption lounge in Cook County.

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- The village of Wheeling has just approved the first cannabis consumption lounge in Cook County.

A cannabis consumption lounge is a place where customers can legally buy and use marijuana projects on-site

The Okay Cannabis dispensary received the green light from village officials.

The village of Wheeling laid out ground rules for the novel business, including a minimum age requirement of 21, time limits, and ensuring customers buy marijuana directly from the business instead of bringing outside cannabis in.

The first Chicago-area cannabis consumption lounge opened in 2022 in Lake County. Adult-use recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois since 2020.