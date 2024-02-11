2 teen brothers injured in shooting at Wheeling apartment complex, police say

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- Two teenage brothers were shot early Saturday in the north suburbs.

The shooting happened at the Arbor Court apartment complex, located at 100 Arbor Ct. in Wheeling, police said.

Police found two victims at an apartment building after responding to reports of shots being fired. The victims are brothers, the Wheeling Police Department said.

One brother was shot in the leg and the other had a graze wound to the chest, police said. Both are expected to recover.

Two people were arrested, police said. One handgun was recovered.

Police said there is no greater threat to the community.

No further information was immediately available. Police expected to have an update on Monday.