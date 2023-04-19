Six Flags Great America announces beginning of 2023 season, new events, amenities

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Flags Great America will kick off its 2023 season this Saturday.

The theme park has announced new events and park enhancements that will debut when the doors open on weekends and select weekdays between April 22 and May 21

Summer daily operations begin May 23.

"As we kick off the 2023 season, our focus is on providing guests with a lineup of elevated events and experiences, both returning and new," Park President John Krajnak said. "As the Midwest's premier family entertainment destination, we're always considering strategies to provide exceptional guest service through new experiences such as events, park amenities and food offerings."

See also: Theme park enthusiast visits all 12 Disney parks and rides more than 200 rides in 12 days

The announcement highlighted three new special events happening throughout the 2023 season: "Flavors of the World" in June and July, "Neon Nights" in June, July and August, and "Viva La Fiesta" in August.

Six Flags also announced that renovations have been made to various park buildings and landscaping, including a new large shaded area in the Southwest region of the park.

New food options being added this year include loaded nachos, chicken and waffles, bubble tea and new Dole soft serve flavors.

For more information, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.