Sky Striker, the Midwest's tallest pendulum thrill ride is set to come to Six Flags Great America in 2024.

Six Flags Great America will add new thrilling pendulum ride in 2024

GURNEE, Ill (WLS) -- Six Flags Great America announced Wednesday, the Midwest's tallest pendulum thrill ride, Sky Striker, will debut in spring 2024 in Gurnee.

Towering at 17 stories tall, the swinging disk will reach speeds up to 75 miles per hour as it glides back and forth, higher and higher to give riders a breathtaking view of the park's skyline.

"Six Flags has a history of superior ride innovation and we're excited to introduce this major thrill ride coming to Six Flags Great America," said John Krajnak, Six Flags Great America Park president. "Sky Striker will be the perfect complement to the record-breaking lineup of roller coasters and thrill attractions that our guests look forward to season after season."

Sky Striker is a giant pendulum ride that sends riders on a thrilling journey to extreme heights.

Highlights include:

- Massive, 17-story pendulum that glides back and forth while rotating clockwise

- Speeds of nearly 75 miles per hour

- Intense feeling of weightlessness at 172 feet in the air.

Sky Striker is scheduled to debut in spring 2024 in the County Fair section of the park.

For more information on Sky Striker and the 2024 season at Six Flags Great America, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.