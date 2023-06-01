Fans excited to see Taylor Swift at Soldier Field this weekend lined up outside Soldier Field Thursday morning.

Taylor Swift fans line up outside Soldier Field to get merch before 3-night Eras Tour stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Taylor Swift is playing three nights at Soldier Field in Chicago as part of her Eras Tour, and Swifties are already taking over the city.

There are already lines at Soldier Field to buy Taylor Swift merchandise, which went on sale at 10 a.m. Some lined up as early as 1 a.m., kids coming with their parents from all over the city and suburbs just to score some swag.

Fans scrambled to grab items like t-shirts before they were gone.

"It's probably gonna be sold out when I get here Saturday, so I just really want to get a t-shirt," said Ella Beaudry, fan.

The pop star is performing at Soldier Field on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with resale tickets going for as much as $92,000 before fees.

Her legion of fans, known as Swifties, are ready for it.

Two of Rachel Ernst's three daughters got one ticket each and each will have to go on separate days. They're planning to meet up with friends while mom kills time in the city.

"I'm going on Sunday and my sister is going on Saturday, and I'm going with my school friend Bella and I'm just really excited," said Grace Ernst.

"So I'm just gonna hang out in the area, walk them to the door and then be there when they're done," Rachel Ernst said.

Meanwhile, Soldier Field is telling people to plan their visit so there are no glitches when it comes to drop off and pickup.

"The more that they start to plan their visit here, their way in their way out, I think that everything will run smoothly," said Luca Serra, Soldier Field director of marketing and PR.

Each night is sold out at roughly 55,000 people, and un-ticketed fans are planning on coming anyway.

"If we just have a far, I just wanna be there," said Gabby Ernst, "I think we'll still be able to hear it."

But listening from outside the venue might be disappointing.

"Here acoustics just don't work for anyone to come down here and be able to hear anything," Serra said.

The Friday and Saturday concerts start at 6:30 p.m. with openers Owenn and girl in red. The Sunday show starts at the same time with openers MUNA and Gracie Abrams. Swift will come on stage around 8 p.m. and play a three-hour set.