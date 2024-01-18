Migrants in Chicago: Texas bus company sues city over drop-off regulations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Texas bus company that's been bringing migrants to Chicago is suing the city over its ordinance that regulates where and when buses can drop off migrants.

Any bus that violates those rules faces a fine or risks having the bus impounded.

Wynne Transportation said in a federal lawsuit the rule interferes with interstate commerce and carries out "intentional discrimination" against the bus passengers.

The mayor's office said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, asking that migrants not be sent to Illinois in the dangerous cold.

"Cities out here that are the target of this political game that Governor Abbott is playing are suffering. And here in Illinois, it's minus 29 degrees outside with the wind chill. We have migrants that arrived from Texas virtually every day, hundreds, and we don't have places to put them," he said.