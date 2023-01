Experience immersive art, cocktails at WHIM Chicago in Lakeview

WHIM Chicago offers an immersive art museum and bar at Stage 773 in Lakeview.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A one-of-a-kind immersive experience is now open in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Jill Valentine joined ABC7 to talk more about WHIM Chicago at Stage 773.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Restaurant Week: Visit Moody Tongue Brewery, Bronzeville Winery

She described what WHIM is and why is it so different than anything else in the city.

Valentine also talked about the more than 100 artists and designers who worked on the project, and told ABC7 about her favorite room in the experience.