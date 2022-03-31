CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a game that you don't see everywhere: WhirlyBall. But it's another Spring Break option, if you're planning a staycation.
The game combines lacrosse, hockey, basketball and bumper cars, and it was invented in the Chicago area.
"It is the most fun you can have going 4 miles an hour," WhirlyBall CEO Adam Elias said.
There are locations in Chicago, Naperville and Vernon Hills.
RELATED: Spring Break at the Garfield Park Conservatory
There's no age limit to play, but you do have to be 5' 4" tall.
The goal is to shoot a Wiffle ball into a backboard with your team of five.
Reservations are encouraged. Spaces are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
Birthday parties, corporate events and even rehearsal dinners are common at WhirlyBall facilities.
Spring Break 2022 Illinois: Planning a staycation? Try out WhirlyBall Chicago
FUN STUFF
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News