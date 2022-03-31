fun stuff

Spring Break 2022 Illinois: Planning a staycation? Try out WhirlyBall Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Planning a staycation? Try out WhirlyBall Vernon Hills

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a game that you don't see everywhere: WhirlyBall. But it's another Spring Break option, if you're planning a staycation.

The game combines lacrosse, hockey, basketball and bumper cars, and it was invented in the Chicago area.

"It is the most fun you can have going 4 miles an hour," WhirlyBall CEO Adam Elias said.

There are locations in Chicago, Naperville and Vernon Hills.

RELATED: Spring Break at the Garfield Park Conservatory

There's no age limit to play, but you do have to be 5' 4" tall.

The goal is to shoot a Wiffle ball into a backboard with your team of five.

Reservations are encouraged. Spaces are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

Birthday parties, corporate events and even rehearsal dinners are common at WhirlyBall facilities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagobucktownnapervillevernon hillshockeybasketballfun stuff
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUN STUFF
Are you team wheels or doors? Debate rages on TikTok
'Twosday' won't happen again for another 400 years
U of I students get crossword published in New York Times
Celebrating 20 years of monthly Girls Night Out
TOP STORIES
Teacher removed by CPS after hanging Black doll in classroom
Long COVID studies in Chicago, nationwide look provide answers, relief
Authorities find body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion
Chris Rock performs 1st show since Will Smith slapped him at Oscars
Mayor Lightfoot to make 'transportation assistance' announcement
Ukrainian president says defense is at a 'turning point'
Mother of 4 killed, sister critically wounded in Mexico mass shooting
Show More
Man accused of running on Midway tarmac charged with trespassing
Chicago Weather: Rain/snow showers Thursday
Illinois Senate looks to crack down on smash-and-grabs
Mistrial declared in Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids
Pullman shooting: CPD officer injured; SWAT responds to shootout
More TOP STORIES News