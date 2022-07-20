I-Team

White Rabbits militia group dismantled as leader Emily Hari sentenced in final case

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

The end of Illinois' White Rabbit militia group

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It appears to be the end of the road for a violent Illinois militia group called the White Rabbits. That extremist group's leader has been sentenced and the organization dismantled.

The group was formed in the tiny downstate community of Clarence in 2017.

RELATED: Evidence photos offer inside look at mosque bombed by 'White Rabbit' militia

According to authorities, they stockpiled explosive equipment, building shrapnel-laced pipe bombs, and building an arsenal of assault weapons --some fully automatic.

That year a trail of violence began -- what White Rabbit soldiers called "jobs" -- even though nobody was signing them paychecks.

Their founder and leader assigned ranks to the membership and the group's first major firebomb target was in Bloomington, Minnesota.

RELATED: Feds say Illinois militia leader should be put in prison for life for bombing mosque

In August 2017, they blew up the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center to send a message that Muslims aren't welcome in America.

Three months later at a Champaign women's clinic where abortions were performed, there was another firebombing, but that one fizzled. By then, the group was on the FBI's radar.

Once penetrated by federal authorities, it was the militia group that imploded in 2018. Nearly a half dozen people have now been convicted or pleaded guilty in connection with the militia crimes.

RELATED: White Rabbit militia leader pleads guilty to attack on Illinois abortion center

Emily Hari, the group's founder, top recruiter and attack leader is beginning a 14-year federal sentence for Illinois crimes, on top of a 53-year sentence for the Minnesota mosque attack.

The 51-year-old Hari was self-designated as captain, underlings were sergeant and corporal. Between the two cases, Hari is looking to be released at age 100.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bombingpipe bombmuslimshate crimehate crime investigationmosqueu.s. & worldi teamislam
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
ISP makes FOID card application changes after Highland Park shooting
What to do if you receive a spam text messages
Feds found explosive material linked to accused Highland Park shooter
BBB warns about scams lurking among work from home job opportunities
TOP STORIES
Chicago to host 1st-ever NASCAR street race in 2023
GA man kills wife, himself at downtown Chicago condo: reports
Peoples Gas reveals finalists for next 'ambassadog'
SW Side residents call for change amid disruptive drag racing
Woman wakes up from 2-year coma and identifies brother as her attacker
Suspect arrested in 1975 murder after genealogist uses new approach
Candace Parker, Billie Jean King honored as heroes of Title IX
Show More
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
Amazon sues admins of over 11K Facebook groups, alleging fake reviews
Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19
Chuck Goudie: Words from 15 years ago that especially matter today
Past redlining linked to abandoned properties in Cook County, Chicago
More TOP STORIES News