I-Team

Feds say Illinois militia leader should be put in prison for life for bombing mosque.

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

Feds say Illinois militia leader should be put in prison for life for bombing mosque

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' White Rabbit militia boss should face "the terror enhancement" according to federal prosecutors, for leading a team of domestic terrorists in a firebomb attack on a Minnesota mosque. Even though no one was killed or seriously hurt, the government says the punishment should be life in prison.

Security cameras at the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota recorded the moment of detonation; a 20-pound black powder bomb propelled by gasoline and diesel fuel.

The terror team led by a resident of downstate Clarence, Illinois. A newly-filed court record shows the accused White Rabbit militia leader recently came out as transgender and changed her name to Emily Claire Hari in Minnesota state court.

A jury last December found that Hari-led mosque attackers used a shrapnel-infused pipe bomb to attack the Imam's office, what prosecutors now say Hari referred to as a "hole in one."
The motive, according to Hari's accomplices who testified against their former leader, was to "send a message that Muslims are not wanted in America."

In asking for a life sentence, prosecutors note Hari also directed the White Rabbits to commit multiple other violent crimes including an attempt to burn down an abortion clinic in downstate Champaign.

"So they are looking at this very much as a hate prompted domestic terrorist incident, and that's why they're seeking the maximum sentence," said ABC 7 legal analyst Gil Soffer.

Hari's sentencing recommendation tells the life story of a young "pacifist" who "had never said anything negative about Muslims" but was motivated by "hate driven news stories," and "anti-Muslim ideas," even from "elected top officials in government." Hari objects to a terrorism-enhanced sentence and asks instead for the mandatory minimum 30-years.

For the 50-year old Hari, even 30-years could amount to a life sentence. The judge will decide what sentence to impose on September 13th. Hari's two co-defendants in the mosque bombing pleaded guilty and testified Hari believed the mosque was training ISIS fighters. That was not true.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotabombingterrorismmosquei teamu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Chicago speed cameras issue more than 1M tickets in 4 months
Cook Co. changes drug test policy for asst. public defender applicants
Was MI governor kidnap plot dreamt up by FBI informants?
Condo Safety: What to know in wake of FL building collapse
TOP STORIES
Chicago speed cameras issue more than 1M tickets in 4 months
Funeral plans for fallen CPD officer Ella French announced
Math shows 100% vaccination rate is not enough to stop Delta
Suspect in CPD officer killing was out of jail after hit-and-run
Timothy Christian Schools to comply with IL school mask mandate
In-home COVID vaccines available to all Chicagoans
Chicago's Bud Billiken parade is back after pandemic hiatus
Show More
Indiana Dunes National Park eyes its 1st-ever entrance fees
Student detained after shooting at Albuquerque school kills 1
IL reports 3,479 COVID cases, 20 deaths
CPS to require COVID vaccine for all employees
Challenges of being a partially deaf news photojournalist
More TOP STORIES News