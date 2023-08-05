White Sox fan injured in hit and run outside ballpark crosses finish line of 'Run Your Sox Off' 5K

A White Sox fan who was flipped through a car's sunroof in a hit and run outside Guaranteed Rate Field completed the Run Your Sox Off 5K Saturday.

'I didn't know if I'd be able to run this': Charles 'Chuck' Janczy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jogging together, scores of White Sox fans ran their "sox" off on Saturday in support of White Sox charities during the team's yearly 5K.

"I've been behind the net close to home field close to home plate, but never on the field," said Luigi Pedroza.

"It was good! Struggled a bit, maybe one too many beers last night," said Kristina Airdo.

Hundreds of runners-big and small-ended the 5K around home plate, posing for pictures with their medals and taking in the views.

"The announcer at the game, they saw my jersey and said that I was a future Sox player," said Brendon Spencer.

Jackson Sgramella said, "It was really cool. I think that it's a thing that I never got to do before."

But, for one avid runner in particular, this race is a remarkable step forward.

"I didn't think that I'd be able to do it," said Evanston man Charles "Chuck" Janczy. "I was fortunate enough that my recovery happened quickly enough that I was able to mostly run it."

Janczy, a big Sox fan, was flipped through the sunroof of a car after a hit and run outside Guaranteed Rate Field in June that ultimately ended on the Dan Ryan.

Condelarious Garcia, 20, was arrested and now faces felony charges after he allegedly hit Janczy and three others.

Janczy fractured multiple bones and hopes something is done to prevent this from happening again.

"I suggested to the alderman that they should do something like a pedestrian overpass or underpass or something," Janczy said. "I get it's going to be hard to close 35th Street."

Despite his terrifying experience, Janczy said he's grateful to be back at the ballpark.

"Considering all the injuries I had, I feel pretty good," said Janczy. "I didn't know if I'd be able to run this."

Nothing is keeping Chuck Janczy away from the team he adores.