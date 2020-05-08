Ready to Work

WATCH: Employment town hall hosted by ABC7's Mark Rivera

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Mark Rivera hosted a live town hall Friday with experts on everything from the local job market to making yourself stand out as a candidate.

"To all of those listeners and folks who are suffering through some real economic hardship right now, you did nothing wrong," said Professor Bob Bruno, director of labor education at the University of Illinois. "This isn't anything that you did. This was an imposed economic shutdown to deal with a public health crisis."

"One of the main problems that we see new job candidates running into is they list out all of their skills and the job descriptions of past jobs they've had," said Andy Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas LLC. "And that's not as interesting to future employers as illustrating your successes, what you've done well."

"This concept of professional persistence, so today, you're 100% right, we need to tailor our cover letters, you have to tailor your resume," said Jessica Schaeffer, senior director at LaSalle Network. "But you also have to take it a step further. And take the time to maybe find the hiring manager."

During the hour-long conversation, employment experts and HR professionals provided a lot of tips and resources about how to navigate this unprecedented job market.

You can watch the entire town hall in the video player above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicready to workunemploymentcovid 19 pandemicjobscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
READY TO WORK
Chicago merchandise manufacturing company hiring workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot announces 5-phase plan to reopen Chicago
Illinois conducts 20K COVID-19 tests in single day for 1st time
Doctor's voicemail upsets family of Chicago COVID-19 patient
White House to direct supply of remdesivir amid access fears
Cook Co. Jail runs out of electronic monitoring devices
VP Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
USDA food inspector dies from COVID-19, family says
Show More
Top White House officials buried CDC report for coronavirus reopening
Treat mom to baked oatmeal, fresh fruit smoothies at home
Coronavirus could 'smolder' in Africa, cause many deaths: WHO
Orland Park mayor calls for reopening village ahead of governor's timeline
South Side family says brother, 23, died of COVID-19 after hospital discharge
More TOP STORIES News