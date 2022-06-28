burglary

CPD investigating after apparent burglary at Wicker Park electronics repair shop caught on video

Store owner said over $2K in items stolen during Chicago burglary
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video captured an apparent break-in early Tuesday morning at a Wicker Park electronics repair shop.

An individual could be seen throwing a brick through a window before entering the store and taking several items in the 1700-block of West North Avenue.

The store's owner said the burglar got away with over $2,000 in customers' iPads, iPhones and laptops that were in the shop for repair.

Chicago police confirmed they did get a call from the location, but did not provide any immediate information about possible suspects or details about the alleged crime.

