Wicker Park graffiti investigated as possible hate crime, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a series of graffiti incidents on the same afternoon as a possible hate crime.

Police said three incidents all took place in the 1900-block of West Evergreen Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 1.

First, a 32-year-old man approached officers and said someone had defaced his car with gray paint. Witnesses said they saw two males, possibly between the ages of 14 and 25.

Then, a 38-year-old man reported his garage had been defaced with gray paint. Witnesses also said they saw two males, possibly between the ages of 14 and 25. Police said officers are still trying to determine the message behind this graffiti.

Finally, a 35-year-old man called police about more graffiti in gray paint on his garage. Witnesses again said they saw two males, possibly between the ages of 14 and 25. The graffiti included a swastika on one garage, along with anti-Semitic and anti-black phrases.

No one is currently in custody. The incidents are being investigated as a possible hate crime.
