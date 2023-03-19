2 killed, 2 injured in fiery 3-vehicle crash in Will County, Illinois State Police say

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a fiery south suburban crash on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened in Will County in the westbound lanes of Wilmington Road at U.S. Route 45 just before 8:30 a.m., police said. One of the vehicles caught fire after the collision.

SEE ALSO | Snowy Michigan pileup on I-96 ensnares up to 100 vehicles, police say

Police said two people were pronounced dead on the scene, and two others were hospitalized.

Police are investigating the crash. Authorities did not immediately provide further information.