Will Smith addresses Oscars slap, apologizes to Chris Rock in new video

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided Will Smith will be banned from attending any Academy events or programs, including future Oscars, for 10 years.

LOS ANGELES -- Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian at the Oscars earlier this year, addressing the incident in a new video posted to social media.

"It's been a minute..." the text at the beginning of the video reads. "Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work... You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer."

At the 2022 award show, Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat on to the stage and smacked Rock, who had made a joke at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, he went on to win the best actor award for his role in "King Richard."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences later banned Smith from attending any Academy events or programs, including future Oscars, for a period of 10 years.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.