Val, Ryan talk Jada Smith drama, actor comedian Bill Bellamy, and Chicago police mom advocate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, actor comedian Bill Bellamy joins Val and Ryan for Host Chat!

Bill Bellamy shares hot take on Will & Jada drama:

You've heard a lot about Will and Jada's relationship over the past few years.

But what Jada just said on a talk show might help all of it make sense.

Bill's upcoming show this weekend

You can catch more of Bill this weekend at the Arie Crown Theater alongside Gary Owen, Nephew Tommy, Tony Roberts, Red Grant, Benji Brown, Kevin Tate and Melanie Comarcho!

Get your tickets at Arie Crown Theater.

Chicago Police mom:

Local mom and Chicago Police Officer, Erin Kreho, has been a voice for breastfeeding moms and parents in the workforce.

After welcoming a new baby, Erin had difficulty finding privacy and sanitary conditions to pump in while at work, so she took action.

Erin spoke with supervisors and filed a complaint at the state level, but saw little change.

She and other moms advocated for an improvement in conditions, and are now hoping to inspire other moms to do the same.

Erin is also a volunteer with La Leche League, a non-profit organization that provides information and resources to breastfeeding parents. For more on La Leche League, visit La Leche League International.

Roeper's reviews: spend or save?:

"Killers of the Flower Moon" - SPEND

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro star in "Killers of the Flower moon", a new western drama about murders in an Oklahoma Native American tribe after oil is discovered on their land.

"Pain Hustlers" - SAVE

"Pain Hustlers" starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, is about a woman who desperately takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical startup to support her daughter. But what she doesn't anticipate is the dangerous racketeering scheme she would be entering.

"Nyad" - SPEND

"Nyad" tells the incredible story of sixty-four year old athlete Diana Nyad, who attempts to become the first person ever to swim from Cuba to Florida.

"Butcher's Crossing" - SPEND

Nicholas Cage stars in "Butcher's Crossing" about an Ivy League drop-out who joins a team of buffalo hunters in the dangerous Colorado Wilderness.

Bear-ly accurate predictions:

Not only did the Bears lose their game against the Vikings, but Justin Fields had to exit early after a hand injury.

Despite the loss, Ryan's prediction of a Vikings win came true.

Can the bear's get lucky this week against the Las Vegas Raiders?

Ryan enlist the help of Youtuber and kid sports expert, Kickin' it with Craig.

Make sure to follow Craig for all his sports highlights and fun at "Kickin' it with Craig" on YouTube and Instagram.