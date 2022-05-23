Willie Wilson giveaway: Chicago mayoral candidate to give away $1M in gas, grocery help

Wilson held gas giveaways earlier this year. He plans to hold another on Thursday.
He said 15 stations will lower their prices to $2 a gallon.
On Wednesday, Wilson is partnering with 29 grocery stores to hand out $25 gift cards to customers.
The gas giveaway begins at 7 a.m. Thursday at these locations:
Chicago
Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski Road
Super Save at 11100 S. State St.
Mobil at 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.
Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.
BP at 6308 N. Central Ave.
Mobil at 3201 N. Harlem Ave.
BP at 3101 S. King Dr.
BP at 5949 W. Higgins Road
Gulf at 9901 S. Halsted St.
Suburbs
Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Road in Evanston
Super Save at 101 W. Madison St. in Maywood
Phillips at 9340 Irving Park Road in Schiller Park
Shell at 6129 W. North Ave.
Shell at 5201 W. Cermak Road
The grocery gift card giveaway begins at 9 a.m. at these Cermak Fresh Market locations:
Cermak 1 - Cicero at 4605 W. Cermak Road
Cermak 5 - McKinley Park at 3435 S. Archer Ave.
Cermak 6 - Irving Park at 4234 N. Kedzie Ave.
Cermak 7 - Pilsen at 1711 W. Cermak
Cermak 8 - Archer Heights at 52200 S. Pulaski
Cermak 9 - Little Village at 3311 W. 26th St.
Cermak 10 - Aurora at 1250 N. Lake St.
Cermak 11 - Bedford Park at 7220 S. Cicero Ave.
Cermak 12 - Bridgeport a t3033 S. Halsted St.
Cermak 15 - Rogers Park at 6623 Damen Ave.
Cermak 16 - Diversey at 4000 W. Diversey Ave.
Cermak 18 - Belmont at 5129 W. Belmont Ave.
Gift cards will also be given away at these Pete's Market locations, starting at 9 a.m.:
5724 S. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago
4700 S. Kedzie in Chicago
4343 S. Pulaski in Chicago
5838 S. Pulaski in Chicago
3448 E. 118th St. in Chicago
2526 W. Cermak in Chicago
1968 Sibley Blvd. in Calumet City
3720 W. 95th St. in Evergreen Park
17W675 W. Roosevelt Road in Oakbrook Terrace
2333 W. Madison St. in Chicago
10280 S. Harlem in Bridgeview
259 Lake St. in Oak Park
840 Plainfield Road in Willowbrook
151 Rice Lake Square in Wheaton
1100 State St. in Lemont
4233 Lincoln Highway in Matteson