Willie Wilson giveaway: Chicago mayoral candidate to give away $1M in gas, grocery help

As Illinois gas prices surge, 1 mayoral candidate said he wants to help
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Willie Wilson, Chicago mayoral candidate, hosting another giveaway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is going to give away $1 million this week to help people pay for food and gas.

Wilson held gas giveaways earlier this year. He plans to hold another on Thursday.

He said 15 stations will lower their prices to $2 a gallon.

On Wednesday, Wilson is partnering with 29 grocery stores to hand out $25 gift cards to customers.

The gas giveaway begins at 7 a.m. Thursday at these locations:

Chicago


Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski Road

Super Save at 11100 S. State St.

Mobil at 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.

Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

BP at 6308 N. Central Ave.

Mobil at 3201 N. Harlem Ave.

BP at 3101 S. King Dr.

BP at 5949 W. Higgins Road

Gulf at 9901 S. Halsted St.

Suburbs


Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Road in Evanston

Super Save at 101 W. Madison St. in Maywood

Phillips at 9340 Irving Park Road in Schiller Park

Shell at 6129 W. North Ave.

Shell at 5201 W. Cermak Road

The grocery gift card giveaway begins at 9 a.m. at these Cermak Fresh Market locations:

Cermak 1 - Cicero at 4605 W. Cermak Road

Cermak 5 - McKinley Park at 3435 S. Archer Ave.

Cermak 6 - Irving Park at 4234 N. Kedzie Ave.

Cermak 7 - Pilsen at 1711 W. Cermak

Cermak 8 - Archer Heights at 52200 S. Pulaski

Cermak 9 - Little Village at 3311 W. 26th St.

Cermak 10 - Aurora at 1250 N. Lake St.

Cermak 11 - Bedford Park at 7220 S. Cicero Ave.

Cermak 12 - Bridgeport a t3033 S. Halsted St.

Cermak 15 - Rogers Park at 6623 Damen Ave.

Cermak 16 - Diversey at 4000 W. Diversey Ave.

Cermak 18 - Belmont at 5129 W. Belmont Ave.

Gift cards will also be given away at these Pete's Market locations, starting at 9 a.m.:

5724 S. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago

4700 S. Kedzie in Chicago

4343 S. Pulaski in Chicago

5838 S. Pulaski in Chicago

3448 E. 118th St. in Chicago

2526 W. Cermak in Chicago

1968 Sibley Blvd. in Calumet City

3720 W. 95th St. in Evergreen Park

17W675 W. Roosevelt Road in Oakbrook Terrace

2333 W. Madison St. in Chicago

10280 S. Harlem in Bridgeview

259 Lake St. in Oak Park

840 Plainfield Road in Willowbrook

151 Rice Lake Square in Wheaton

1100 State St. in Lemont

4233 Lincoln Highway in Matteson
