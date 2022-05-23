Willie Wilson giveaway: Chicago mayoral candidate to give away $1M in gas, grocery help

Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is going to give away $1 million this week to help people pay for food and gas.Wilson held gas giveaways earlier this year. He plans to hold another on Thursday.He said 15 stations will lower their prices to $2 a gallon.On Wednesday, Wilson is partnering with 29 grocery stores to hand out $25 gift cards to customers.The gas giveaway begins at 7 a.m. Thursday at these locations:Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd.Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski RoadSuper Save at 11100 S. State St.Mobil at 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.BP at 6308 N. Central Ave.Mobil at 3201 N. Harlem Ave.BP at 3101 S. King Dr.BP at 5949 W. Higgins RoadGulf at 9901 S. Halsted St.Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Road in EvanstonSuper Save at 101 W. Madison St. in MaywoodPhillips at 9340 Irving Park Road in Schiller ParkShell at 6129 W. North Ave.Shell at 5201 W. Cermak RoadThe grocery gift card giveaway begins at 9 a.m. at these Cermak Fresh Market locations:Cermak 1 - Cicero at 4605 W. Cermak RoadCermak 5 - McKinley Park at 3435 S. Archer Ave.Cermak 6 - Irving Park at 4234 N. Kedzie Ave.Cermak 7 - Pilsen at 1711 W. CermakCermak 8 - Archer Heights at 52200 S. PulaskiCermak 9 - Little Village at 3311 W. 26th St.Cermak 10 - Aurora at 1250 N. Lake St.Cermak 11 - Bedford Park at 7220 S. Cicero Ave.Cermak 12 - Bridgeport a t3033 S. Halsted St.Cermak 15 - Rogers Park at 6623 Damen Ave.Cermak 16 - Diversey at 4000 W. Diversey Ave.Cermak 18 - Belmont at 5129 W. Belmont Ave.Gift cards will also be given away at these Pete's Market locations, starting at 9 a.m.:5724 S. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago4700 S. Kedzie in Chicago4343 S. Pulaski in Chicago5838 S. Pulaski in Chicago3448 E. 118th St. in Chicago2526 W. Cermak in Chicago1968 Sibley Blvd. in Calumet City3720 W. 95th St. in Evergreen Park17W675 W. Roosevelt Road in Oakbrook Terrace2333 W. Madison St. in Chicago10280 S. Harlem in Bridgeview259 Lake St. in Oak Park840 Plainfield Road in Willowbrook151 Rice Lake Square in Wheaton1100 State St. in Lemont4233 Lincoln Highway in Matteson