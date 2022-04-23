Willie Wilson gas giveaway gets underway for a 3rd time in Chicago, suburbs Saturday morning

Chicago gas giveaway locations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businessman Willie Wilson's third million-dollar gas giveaway gets underway at 7 a.m. Saturday morning at 27 gas stations across the city and suburbs.This is the first giveaway since Governor JB Pritzker signed the state budget which includes relief from the gas tax across the state.Drivers are asked not to line up at the stations overnight. There will be just one entry and exit point at each spot in hopes of avoiding traffic issues.Each car will be allowed to fill up to $50 in gas and stickers will be used to represent each position in line. Traffic aides will be on site to keep things moving.The free gas is expected to last about four to five hours at each station but times will vary.Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski Rd.Super Save, 6659 S. Halsted St.Super Save, 11100 S. State St.Mobil, 2801 S. Pulaski Rd.Mobil, 603 S. Independence Blvd.BP, 7600 S. South ChicagoThe Ruox, 7051 S. Western Ave.BP, 101 N. Western Ave.Clark, 1952 W. Garfield Blvd.Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.Marathon, 340 Sacramento Blvd.Shell, 5230 S. WesternGolo, 1958 W. 47th St.BP, 5201 W. Jackson Blvd.Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Rd.Evanston: Mobil, 1950 Green Bay Rd.Maywood: Super Save, 101 W. MadisonBurbank: BP, 5149 W. 79th St.Hillside: 4804 Butterfield Rd.Calumet Park: Citgo, 11900 S. Marshfield Ave.Cicero: Mobile, 5800 E. Cermak Rd.Schiller Park: Phillips, 9340 Irving Park Rd.University Park: BP, 450 S. CiceroBerkeley: Shell, 5630 St. CharlesOak Park: Shell, 6129 W. North Ave.Northlake: Sav A Stop, 300 E. North Ave.Wilson jumped into the 2023 mayoral race on April 11 with a $5 million contribution to himself and a burst of goodwill generated by his gas giveaways.Three years ago, Wilson won 13 of 18 Black wards, finishing fourth overall with 10.6% of the vote. In the runoff, Lori Lightfoot won all of those wards - and all 50 wards citywide -after Wilson endorsed her over County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.Wilson said Illinois drivers pay the second highest taxes at the pump in the nation.The state tax accounts for 39 cents per gallon, the city adds 8 cents per gallon and Cook County adds 6 cents, along with sales tax.