fundraiser

Hundreds climb 105 floors in Willis Tower to raise money for Chicago Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Chicago fundraiser will go toward supporting nonprofit's mission of helping adults, children recover from severe injuries
By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds climb Willis Tower for good cause

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds climbed the stairs of the Willis Tower Sunday morning to raise money for a good cause.

It's all part of the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab's annual Skyrise Chicago event.

The nonprofit helps adults and children recover from severe injuries.

And those who participated Sunday in the 13th annual event climbed 105 floors.

Laura Ferrio, senior VP for the Shirley AbilityLab, said they wanted to raise $1 million.

"It's absolutely amazing," she said.

Patients, staff, teams and corporate sponsorships climbed Sunday, Ferrio said.

RELATED: ABC7's Liz Nagy rappels down Hyatt Regency Chicago for Make-A-Wish fundraiser

"It's really wonderful. I passed a lot of likely former patients on the stairs, and it brought back the memories of when I was working hard in therapy myself," Lauren Henderson said.

Henderson spent years recovering from a neurological condition, and Sunday she climbed 105 floors on her own.

"It was something that I didn't know if it would ever be possible. So it feels really rewarding to kind of see all the therapy and hard work pay off and do this year after year," she said.

Patient Greta Pearl survived a car crash in 2019 and participated in the event.

"Last time we had this in 2019, I was the giving the medals, now I'm the one actually receiving the medal, so I'm really excited for that," Pearl said.

Others took on the climb to support the cause, feeling a sense of inspiration from their peers.

"As I was climbing the stairs, there was a woman. You could tell she was a former patient. She was climbing with a cane essentially, going one step at a time, and, like, it was just super inspirational to see someone like that also completing this event," Michele Stone said.

Stone said she also wanted to embrace the challenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopcharitywillis towernonprofitfundraiser
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNDRAISER
American Red Cross holds Day of Giving for disaster relief
Donations-filled trucks depart Chicago for KY tornado victims
JDRF Illinois raises record $15M for type 1 diabetes
Meet 'Christmas Again' star this weekend at Chicago brewery
TOP STORIES
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News