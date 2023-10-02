Willowbrook High School girls' flag football program enters 2nd year

The Willowbrook High School girls' flag football program in Villa Park, IL has entered its second year.

Villa Park team is 1 of more than 100 in Illinois

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Willowbrook football players ran through drills at practice.

They are familiar drills to most football players, except the girls' flag football team does not wear helmets or shoulder pads.

"Growing up, I always wanted to play tackle football, but I was never allowed to," said freshman Lillian Macias.

This is only the second year the school has fielded a team. It's considered a club, and is not yet an official sport.

"I never played before, and I was able to go out last year with confidence and have fun," said sophomore Marli Smrz.

Nick Hildreth is head coach of the tackle football team, and co-head coach of the flag team.

"We don't have a single girl who's ever played flag football coming into high school, so it's brand new for all of them," Hildreth said.

While the sport is brand new to most, the coaches say that sometimes works to their advantage.

"We're all in this together, all learning the game together," said co-head coach Rachel Karos.

While senior Emma Anderlik has only been able to play for two years, since they started the program, she's planning to continue playing in college.

"I love it. It's become my passion, for sure," Anderlik said.

At Willowbrook, the boys play at the stadium on Friday nights, but the girls take it over on Saturdays. Right now, there are more than 100 teams in the state.

If the IHSA sanctions the sport, that number is expected to grow significantly next year.