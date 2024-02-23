Ineligible Kenwood Academy basketball players, coaches file legal challenge against IHSA ruling

The ineligible Kenwood Academy boy's basketball players and coaches filed a legal challenge Friday against IHSA's ruling over by-law violations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five athletes and two coaches from the Kenwood Academy boy's basketball team asked a judge Friday for an temporary restraining order to allow them to rejoin their team in the state tournament.

The IHSA ruled the tam members ineligible Thursday over residency issues, but allowed the rest of the team to resume playing in the tournament.

Lawyers for the players and coaches involved in the lawsuit said they were denied their due process.

A ruling has not yet been made.

Kenwood's next playoff game tips at 6 p.m. Friday.

