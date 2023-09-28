ABC7 Chicago bids farewell to longtime executive producer Wilson Toy

ABC7 Chicago bid farewell Thursday to longtime executive producer Wilson Toy, who is retiring after 32 years of working at WLS-TV.

After 38 years working ABC, 32 of those years being with ABC7 Chicago, executive producer Wilson Toy is stepping away from the daily newsroom grind.

A native of Chicago, Toy started in the news industry at the ABC News Chicago bureau while attending UIC.

He has worked for ABC News as a producer, ABC7 Chicago as a producer, ABC7 New York as an executive producer in new York City, NBC5 Chicago as an executive producer, before finally returning to ABC7 Chicago in 2002 as an executive producer.

Toy has covered many important moments and breaking news in Chicago in his over-three decade tenure. He has been an executive producer for the city's historic sports celebrations, as well as various news specials, including numerous "Stop the Violence" specials and "Chicago's Road to China," where he traveled to China with former news anchor Linda Yu.

ABC7 Chicago is grateful for his many years with the station and wishes him the best with his future adventures.