Winnetka fire crews searching for man missing in Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan search comes as beach hazard statement issued for high waves

ByMichelle Gallardo WLS logo
Tuesday, August 15, 2023 11:14AM
Winnetka, IL fire crews are searching for a person missing in Lake Michigan off Sheridan Road, near Elder Lane Beach.

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- Winnetka fire officials are searching for a man who went underwater and did not surface early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said they were at 299 Sheridan Road, near Elder Lane Beach, shortly after 2 a.m., searching for the individual in Lake Michigan.

SEE ALSO: Bartlett man drowns in Lake Michigan after going missing off Gary, Indiana shoreline: officials

The Winnetka fire chief said the search was considered a recovery mission as of about 6 a.m.

Three men had jumped off a pier in the area, and only two resurfaced from the water.

A large emergency presence could be seen in the area early Tuesday.

Chicago officials issued a beach hazard statement until 10 p.m. Tuesday for high waves and dangerous currents. Six- to 9-foot waves are expected.

Fire officials said due to the dangerous conditions in the water, their search has been mainly limited to the shore.

No additional information on the victim was immediately released.

