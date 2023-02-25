Winter Brew returns to Lincoln Square, spotlighting local breweries and distilleries

Looking for things to do in Chicago? Winter Brew is returning to Lincoln Square to spotlight local breweries and distilleries.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce announced the Winter Brew 2023.

The 11th annual craft beer extravaganza is happening March 25-26, and will be heading outside for the second year in a row as Chicago's only outdoor craft beer street festival.

Winter Brew is Chicago's first winter street festival, located in the Lincoln Square neighborhood along Lincoln Avenue. The event is dedicated to showcasing several of Chicago's unique local breweries and providing an opportunity for attendees to chat with the brewers themselves and to shop from other local businesses.

More than 24 local craft beers will be available to taste, plus cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages featuring local distillers. Specialty tapped beers will occur throughout the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets sales will include a commemorative tasting mug for a one-time fee and beverage and food tickets. Beers will range from seven to 12 tickets based on style, ABV and specialty tapping.

Cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available to be purchased with tickets. The festival will also include delicious local foods to enjoy while sipping on your beverage.

Breweries:

Food Vendors: