A man kayaking in Winthrop Harbor was rescued by first responders Sunday when he began to struggle in the water.

Kayaker rescued in Winthrop Harbor after being stranded about 4 miles out in Lake Michigan

WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A kayaker is safe on land after a rescue in Winthrop Harbor in Lake Michigan close to the Wisconsin border.

The fire deputy said they got a call about a stranded kayaker about 4 miles out in the water.

When crews got to him, they found him clinging to his kayak.

He said he was able to call his wife and waited about two hours to be saved.

Authorities said the man was wearing a life vest, which ultimately saved his life. Authorities did not immediately provide further information.