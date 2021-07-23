$10K raised by Ramblin' Ray Stevens donated to food banks after repair shop picks up truck tab

ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Thousands of dollars raised for a Montgomery man who walked 3 hours each way to work and back have been donated to a food pantry after his truck repair's shop paid for the cost of his fix.Radio DJ Ramblin' Ray Stevens had met Braxton Mayes while he was walking to work one day. After learning his story, he started a fundraiser to fix Mayes' truck.Mayes got his truck back Thursday, but the entire tab for the repairs was picked by Friendly Ford in Roselle.Stevens' efforts had raised more than $10,000. That money is now being donated to food banks in Batavia, Roselle and Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.