star wars

Wolcott College Prep robotics team's creations inspired by Star Wars

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Star Wars inspires high school robotics team's creations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Since Luke Skywalker first stared off into the distance at the twin suns of Tatooine, wishing for more, the world has been enraptured and inspired by Star Wars.

That includes the Bionic Wolves robotics team at Wolcott College Prep.

"I personally really like Rey. She's like one of my favorite characters," said Bionic Wolves team member and Wolcott College Prep student Zsofia.

SEE ALSO | How did May the 4th become Star Wars Day?

"I was really inspired by different ships," said Matthew, also a part of the Bionic Wolves team.

Coach Kenny Bae said at the school, all students have learning differences that are celebrated.

"I'm just so thankful to be part of their journey when they come here and we're all learning from each other, building these things, being innovative, really helping the world to be a better place and using your learning style to your advantage," Bae said.

SEE ALSO | May the 4th be with you: Celebrate Star Wars Day at these Chicago area events

Some of their creations are inspired by Star Wars, like a spherically-shaped robot. It's similar to one characters Luke and Rey use for light saber training and designed to be maneuvered in the air.

Or one inspired by the Jawa Sandcrawler, which will eventually be used to help older people grab items they can't reach.

SEE ALSO | Celebrate May the 4th with Star Wars films, series, more streaming on Disney+

Zsofia said she is passionate about involving more young women in STEM.

"I just wanted to inspire all the girls out there to become an engineer and join the robotics field, because I think that girls are also capable of doing this," she said.

Maybe most important is the prototype respirator the team created during the height of COVID, earning them recognition by Lucasfilm and Star Wars Kids Youtube Channel.

"It may not go in the hospital, but that's not the point," Bae said. "The point is we want to inspire our students to be the next generation of STEM leaders."

"I kind of feel pride about that about how something that I helped make can maybe one day change the world in a better way," said Wolcott College Prep student Justin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwest townchicagorobotshigh schoolstar wars
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
May the 4th: See our favorite Star Wars costume photos here
'The Fans Strike Back': Immersive Star Wars exhibit opens May 4
New 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' trailer released: Watch it here
What to watch to celebrate Star Wars Day
TOP STORIES
Father charged with murder after teen found dead in Tinley Park home
2 found dead in Edgewater apartment building a day apart
CPD increasing patrols downtown amid Chicago crime surge
Oak Park teen charged after bringing ghost gun to school: prosecutors
Federal Reserve raises key interest rate in effort to tame inflation
Cubs, Sox fans reunite at Crosstown Classic after kidney donation
'It's just the beginning': Girl, 2, goes home for 1st time since birth
Show More
Baby left in Hoffman Estates dumpster now advocate for Safe Haven laws
Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp's libel suit
6th District candidates on how abortion issue could impact election
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy but dry
More TOP STORIES News