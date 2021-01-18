chicago shooting

26-year-old woman shot to death while driving late Sunday night in Garfield Park

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot to death in her car late Sunday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said that someone pulled up next to the woman and fired shots at her just after 11 p.m.

The woman was stopped at a red light in the 700-block of North Hamlin Avenue when she was struck in the head twice.

The 26-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital where police said she died.

A source told ABC7 that the victim was not known to police.

No one was in custody early Monday morning as Area Four detectives investigated the fatal shooting.

There was no description of the offender or the vehicle.

Sunday's homicide added to a long list of weekend violence in Chicago.

Twenty-three people were shot, six fatally across the city since Friday evening.

Last weekend, five people were killed.
