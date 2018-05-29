Woman, 82, beaten to death in Chicago Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

An 82-year-old woman was beaten to death Sunday afternoon in south suburban Chicago Heights. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO HEIGHTS (WLS) --
An 82-year-old woman was beaten to death Sunday afternoon in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Officers responded about 5:15 p.m. following a 911 call that a person had fallen down stairs at a home in the 2300 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago Heights police.

Australia Landingham was found unresponsive at her home in the block when emergency responders arrived, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family said there were no signs of forced entry at the home, and the doors and windows appeared to be locked from the inside. Family members also said whoever killed Landingham seemed to be familiar with the layout of the home.

"I been knowing them for a long time. And I come out, come to the window and I see all the police cars and all the people out down there," said neighbor Albert Parks.

"I can't even put it into words, how could you just to do something like that, what was the reason," Amber Cremer, neighbor, said.

An autopsy Monday found she died from multiple blunt force injuries in an assault, the medical examiner's office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

"I wish I hadn't found her," said her daughter Crystal Landingham. "You got to be real sick in the head to do that to somebody, an elderly person at that. A helpless person at that. She could barely walk sometimes."

"She was 82 years old, why would you do that, crush her skull like that, knock all her teeth out of her head. How could you, as a human, do this to someone," said Marshon Terry, niece.

"My sister was a good-hearted person and was really sweet, you know, and the way they took her life, and the way they did her... I haven't gotten over it yet," said Beatrice Moore, sister.

"She was a kind, sweet, loving person," said her husband Walter Landingham.

Landingham celebrated her birthday earlier in May and was looking forward to celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary on Friday.

"Something like this here to happen to her, as good as she was to everybody. It's a shame, and a low down dirty shame," Walter said.

Landingham is survived by her husband, her daughter, and a niece and nephew who she adopted as children. The family is planning a prayer vigil Wednesday.

Chicago Heights police were working with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Illinois State Police to investigate the case. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (708) 756-6422.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidemurderbeating deathelderly womanChicago Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News