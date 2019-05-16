Tiger owner arrested for leaving wild cat caged at vacant Houston house

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston police arrested the former owner of a tiger, Brittany Garza, outside her northeast Houston home Wednesday. She's facing animal cruelty charges.

It's been three months since her tiger was found in a southwest Houston garage.

ABC13 talked with Garza just before she was taken into custody. "I feel like I lost my child, I think about him everyday," Garza said.

RELATED: 'IT'S PRETTY BIG': Tiger rescue at vacant Houston home began with anonymous tip

Garza said she raised the tiger, whom she called "Rajah" since he was a cub.

Garza said, "He was my priority, every day, day and night feeding him."

Once Rajah started getting big, she knew it was time to find him a new place to live.

Garza made arrangements with a sanctuary in College Station and put the animal inside a friend's home until the transfer could be made. But someone else found the tiger in the garage before he could be moved.

TIMELINE: Houston area exotic pet incidents since 1998

"He was in the process of picking him up, he was supposed to pick him up the day before, but the weather was real bad and we had him in the transportation cage," Garza said. "It started raining, we put him in the garage and then everybody else found him before we got to him."

Garza's mother, Angela Perez, says, "He didn't live in that cage, that wasn't where he lived, that's not where he ate."

The tiger was eventually taken to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch where he'll live the rest of his life.

Garza had a bond set for $100. She says, "I'm willing to face the consequences, even though he's never been cruelly treated and he's always had food and water."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
animal crueltywild animalsanimalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News