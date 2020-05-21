Chicago crime: Woman attacked in attempted sexual assault in Hermosa

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who was walking down the street in the Hermosa neighborhood was beat up and nearly sexually assaulted last Saturday, Chicago police said.The 36-year-old woman was walking in the 1900-block of Keystone Avenue at about 1 a.m. when a man approached her. Police said the man took out a weapon and threatened to sexually assault her.Police said the man then pushed the woman to the ground, kicked and punched her and then cut her arm with a knife before running off.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-6554.