6 suspects, ages 11-14, in custody after woman beaten unconscious in brutal attack: police

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police say six suspects are now in custody after a woman was brutally assaulted near City Hall, and the suspects range in age from 11 to 14 years old.

Police say five of those suspects surrendered, while the sixth suspect - a 14-year-old girl - was arrested at her home.

A total of eight suspects were being sought.

Investigators say there is a warrant out for another 14-year-old girl, and they are still working to identify a juvenile male suspect.

The assault happened just after 7 p.m. on February 23. A 34-year-old woman was knocked down and beaten unconscious by a group of young people.

"For eight kids to completely just take away any sort of comfort that I feel walking down the street, it just makes me sick," the victim said in an interview with our sister station, 6ABC Action News.

While the woman did not want to show her face or give her name, she wanted to share her story in hopes of helping someone else.

"I just want everyone to be really cautious, like walking around, which shouldn't happen. It shouldn't have to be like that," she said.

Action News also spoke with the victim's father, who said he was in disbelief watching the video.

"You can't imagine... absolute brutality. Completely inhumane. I don't know how a human being can do that to another human being, much less a teenager," said William Corse, of Annapolis, Maryland.

The woman said while nothing was physically taken from her, her peace of mind has been stolen.

"It was, like, not even fully dark yet and there was tons of people around," the woman said. "They just kept walking, like nobody stopped until I was, I guess, unconscious, which I don't remember."

She said she has a message for her attackers.

"This doesn't have to be your life. I'm completely about second chances but that shouldn't be something that you feel okay doing and high-fiving your friends afterward. You can change, and you can do something good, but it doesn't have to be like this."

Anyone with information about the attack or the suspects is asked to contact central detectives at 215-686- 3093 or 215-686-TIPS.