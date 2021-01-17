carjacking

Woman critically injured in Aurora carjacking

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured after she was forced from her vehicle in west suburban Aurora Saturday evening, according to the Aurora police department.

Investigators were on the scene of the carjacking in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road, at about 5 p.m.



The woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

No information has yet been released on the suspect or suspects.
This is developing story, more details will be released as soon as they become available.
