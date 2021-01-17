Woman critically injured in Aurora carjacking

#APDIncident: APD is on the scene of a carjacking in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road. One woman was injured and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Investigators are on the scene. More details to be released as they are available. pic.twitter.com/sDsb6rpdKp — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) January 16, 2021

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured after she was forced from her vehicle in west suburban Aurora Saturday evening, according to the Aurora police department.Investigators were on the scene of the carjacking in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road, at about 5 p.m.The woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.No information has yet been released on the suspect or suspects.