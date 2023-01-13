Texas man held on $500K bond after reportedly confessing to decapitating newlywed wife

Investigators said Jared Dicus confessed to killing Anggy Diaz with a kitchen knife at the home they shared. They're looking to see if drugs may have been a factor.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas -- Bond was set at $500,000 for a man charged with murder, accused of killing his wife, and decapitating her near Magnolia, Texas. He's behind bars in the Waller County Jail.

Investigators said Jared Dicus confessed to killing Anggy Diaz at the home they shared on his parents' property.

His newlywed wife was just 21 years old. They got married last October by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, who posted a smiling picture of the couple on Facebook shortly after the ceremony.

On Wednesday, investigators say they found Diaz decapitated and dismembered.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman's murder shakes Waller County community; neighbors say suspect 'protected those he love'

According to Sheriff Troy Guidry, Dicus' father called authorities when they realized something was wrong. Dicus stayed on the scene as investigators arrived. Diaz's head was decapitated, and the sheriff said the scene was bloody.

"A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best," he said.

Guidry said that all family members were taken to the sheriff's department, where they were interviewed, and Dicus was charged.

"Evidence shows the suspect used a kitchen knife," Guidry said, adding that the weapon had been recovered.

There have been prior disturbance calls made to the suspect's parents' home, though it's unclear if the calls are related to Dicus or his older brother, who apparently also lives in the home.

Investigators said they are looking to see if drugs may have been a factor.

ABC13 spoke to a neighbor who is struggling to understand what happened.

"Diaz was this little ray of sunshine in his life," the neighbor, who grew up with Dicus, said. "She was optimistic. He made her happy, and she kept him in good spirits."

Diaz's family is planning a vigil this Saturday at a park near her home. They have also started a GoFundMe, and hope to collect enough money to give her a proper burial.