Woman killed, parents injured in Brainerd apartment fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found dead after an apartment building fire in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood that injured her mother and father Tuesday night, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the fire inside the building in the 8900-block of South Justine Avenue at about 10:20 p.m., police said. When companies arrived, fire was blowing out of a third floor window.

A 27-year-old woman was found dead inside one of the apartment units, Chicago Fire Department officials said. Authorities have not released her identity.

The woman's mother and father, both 57, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The mother was transported in critical condition and the father was in good condition.

The circumstances surrounding the woman's death are unknown. Other people in the building were displaced, but no one else was hurt, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobrainerdfatal fireapartment firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 18, shot in bedroom by stray bullet on NW Side
3 in custody after shots fired at police during traffic stop in South Shore
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha
NJ mayor says supermarket shooter targeted Jews
Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe to draw thousands to Des Plaines shrine
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, light morning snow south and west Wednesday
Show More
2 more weed cultivation centers approved in Illinois
Illinois' tax on car trade-ins is going up in 2020
Not all Illinois members of Congress are willing to commit on Trump impeachment vote
Lawsuit: SAT, ACT are discriminatory
Indiana prepares for possible influx of pot from Illinois, Michigan in 2020
More TOP STORIES News