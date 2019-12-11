Woman killed, parents injured in Brainerd apartment fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found dead after an apartment building fire in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood that injured her mother and father Tuesday night, authorities said.Emergency crews responded to the fire inside the building in the 8900-block of South Justine Avenue at about 10:20 p.m., police said. When companies arrived, fire was blowing out of a third floor window.A 27-year-old woman was found dead inside one of the apartment units, Chicago Fire Department officials said. Authorities have not released her identity.The woman's mother and father, both 57, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The mother was transported in critical condition and the father was in good condition.The circumstances surrounding the woman's death are unknown. Other people in the building were displaced, but no one else was hurt, police said.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.