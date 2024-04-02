Woman punched in face while walking down State Street in Chicago's Near North neighborhood, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was punched in the face while walking down the street on Chicago's North Side, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday at about 6 p.m. at the 800-block of North State Street near Chicago Avenue in the Near North neighborhood.

The 52-year-old woman said she was walking when an unknown man ran up to her and struck her in the face, Chicago police said.

The suspect then picked up the woman's personal property from the floor and threw it across the street.

The woman declined medical attention.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

This comes as two suspects were arrested for punching women in New York City.

Influencer Halley McGookin -- who goes by "Halley Kate" -- made a tearful video recalling an attack on March 25 in Chelsea.

Skiboky Stora has since been charged in the attack.

Stora himself has somewhat of a following on Instagram. He maintains multiple TikTok accounts showing him aggressively approaching police and strangers, many of them women. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

NYPD said there were seven incidents of women being punched In Manhattan. However, police do not believe any of the attacks are related.

The attack comes as a recent trend of people being punched in NYC has gained steam.

