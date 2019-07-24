Woman riding bicycle killed in Aurora hit-and-run

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a 61-year-old woman riding a bicycle early Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene.Police said a Kane County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a bicycle in the grass along the side of South Edgelawn Road just north of Prairie Street at about 1:20 a.m. The deputy found the woman in a nearby line of trees and called police and paramedics to the scene.Police officers performed CPR until the paramedics arrived, and the woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.She was identified as Elizabeth Kakoczki of Aurora.Police determined the Kakoczki was struck by another vehicle that then fled the scene. Anyone with any information about the hit-and-run should call police at 630-256-5330. You can also report an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.