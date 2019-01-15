Woman sues LaSalle Co. sheriff, claims she was left naked in jail cell for 12 hours

A woman is suing LaSalle County Sheriff Thomas Templeton and several deputies, claiming she was left naked in a jail cell for 12 hours, according to her attorney.Video provided by the plaintiff's attorney shows the 28-year-old Zandrea Askew crying and screaming after being brought down to the floor by deputies who then remove her clothing.The incident happened in January 2017 at the LaSalle County Jail after Askew was arrested for DUI and resisting arrest. The charges were later dropped. Terry Ekl, who represents Askew, said his client was arrested after passing a field sobriety test.In the video, Askew is seen refusing a pat down search before being brought into a cell where she ignores orders to remove her clothing. That's when deputies take action. Afterward, she's given a blanket.Illinois law does allow for strip searches when someone is suspected of hiding weapons or drugs, but Ekl said Askew had already been searched twice by the arresting officer and at the sheriff's department prior to being taken to the jail."They did what they did to her because she wouldn't answer their questions. Plain and simple. She was defying their authority. Therefore, they wanted to humiliate her to get her to do what they wanted by ripping her clothes off," Ekl said.This isn't the first time the LaSalle County Sheriff's Department has been sued over a strip search. In 2014, after paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to settle a federal lawsuit brought by women who were strip searched in the jail, the department agreed that forcible removal of clothing would only be conducted "as a last resort."A spokesperson from the sheriff's department declined to comment on the recommendation of attorneys