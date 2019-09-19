Suburban woman committed to mental health facility in daughter's slaying may be released

A suburban woman committed to a state-operated mental health facility in the slaying of her 4-year-old daughter is one step closer to freedom.

A DuPage County judge ordered a plan for the conditional release of Marci Webber on Wednesday.

Authorities said Webber stabbed her daughter to death while visiting her mother in Bloomingdale in November 2010. Webber was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2012.

Webber blamed the medication she was taking at the time.

Prosecutors and Webber's attorneys will meet again in 60 days as a treatment plan is created for her conditional release.
