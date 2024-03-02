'I am She Expo' elevates achievements, contributions of Chicago-area women

The I am She Expo in Naperville will offer an immersive experience designed to inspire, empower and uplift women.

The I am She Expo in Naperville will offer an immersive experience designed to inspire, empower and uplift women.

The I am She Expo in Naperville will offer an immersive experience designed to inspire, empower and uplift women.

The I am She Expo in Naperville will offer an immersive experience designed to inspire, empower and uplift women.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In a dynamic collaboration between She ROCKS IT and S.H.E. Inc. (Sisters Helping Each Other), the second I AM SHE EXPO will celebrate National I AM Day, offering an immersive experience designed to inspire, empower, and uplift women.

The event will occur on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the NIU Conference Center in Naperville, IL. Attendees will be encouraged to embrace their full potential through self-empowerment, self-motivation, and self-encouragement. Aligned with National I AM Day, the event aims to amplify women's voices, celebrating their diverse accomplishments and contributions.

The expo will host over 40 vendors, including service providers in health and wellness. Attendees can explore and engage with businesses prioritizing holistic well-being, offering products and services catering to the mind, body, and soul. It's an opportunity for guests to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for supporting women in business.

"My aspiration is for every attendee to not only leave inspired but to depart fully charged with the empowerment to leap fearlessly into their dreams and visions," expressed Founder Joyce Dawkins. "I am genuinely thrilled about the extraordinary opportunities unfolding at the I AM SHE EXPO. Offering entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their businesses goes beyond mere exposure; it's about nurturing growth, forging connections within the community, and unlocking new possibilities. Equally exhilarating is the potential for transformative breakthrough moments in the lives of those who bravely share their stories during our engaging panel discussions. The I AM SHE EXPO is more than an event; it's a catalyst for empowerment and a celebration of the boundless potential within each of us."

For more information and registration, please visit: I AM SHE EXPO