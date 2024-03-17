Jennifer Morrison leads all-female cast in 'The Penelopiad' at Chicago's Goodman Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A feminist retelling of Homer's "The Odyssey" is hitting the stage now at the Goodman Theatre.

Goodman Artistic Director Susan V. Booth makes her directorial debut with the opening of "The Penelopiad," from author Margaret Atwood (The Handmaid's Tale).

The musical is a contemporary reimaging of the Greek myth, told through the eyes of Penelope, the wife of Odysseus.

Actress and Arlington Heights native Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time, House) stars in the titular role.

Morrison leads an all-women, all-Chicago cast in this ancient tale told anew, with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.

"The Penelopiad" runs March 2 through 31 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre. Tickets ($25 - 90; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Penelopiad or by phone at 312-443-3800.