Pastor of Woodlawn church raises $10M living on rooftop, staying to raise $25M more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago pastor is marking 100 days Monday of living outside on a rooftop.Pastor Corey Brooks is trying to raise millions of dollars to build a new community center in Woodlawn.A small space on the top of four shipping containers has been home for Brooks for the last 100 days.The containers sit right across the street from the New Beginnings Church, where Brooks is the pastor.Since mid-November, he has been living on what they call a rooftop, raising money to build a community center on the property.He has been there through the bitter cold temperatures of winter and the holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.The good news, according to Brooks, is that he has raised about $10 million so far. But the bad news is he still needs about $25 million more to reach his goal.So, he said he's going to stay up there."My goal was to come down today, but we have not raised all the money we need to build the center, so I'm not coming down," Brooks said.The pastor is spending much of the time inside a tent mapping out plans. He said he has no idea how long it will take to raise the full amount, but he said he's committed to staying as long as it takes.