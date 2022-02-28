fundraiser

Pastor of Woodlawn church raises $10M living on rooftop, staying to raise $25M more

Chicago fundraiser is for new Woodlawn community center
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago pastor raises $10M living on rooftop, wants to raise $25M more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago pastor is marking 100 days Monday of living outside on a rooftop.

Pastor Corey Brooks is trying to raise millions of dollars to build a new community center in Woodlawn.

A small space on the top of four shipping containers has been home for Brooks for the last 100 days.

The containers sit right across the street from the New Beginnings Church, where Brooks is the pastor.

Since mid-November, he has been living on what they call a rooftop, raising money to build a community center on the property.

RELATED: Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich joins Pastor Corey Brooks in camp-out for community center during storm

He has been there through the bitter cold temperatures of winter and the holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The good news, according to Brooks, is that he has raised about $10 million so far. But the bad news is he still needs about $25 million more to reach his goal.

So, he said he's going to stay up there.

"My goal was to come down today, but we have not raised all the money we need to build the center, so I'm not coming down," Brooks said.

The pastor is spending much of the time inside a tent mapping out plans. He said he has no idea how long it will take to raise the full amount, but he said he's committed to staying as long as it takes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagowoodlawnchurchfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNDRAISER
Deerfield company works to raise awareness of rare diseases
Pancake breakfast raises money for bulletproof CPD vests
Gentle Warrior Awards gala raises money for Pullman Porter Museum
Pancake breakfast raising money to buy bulletproof vests for CPD
TOP STORIES
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Illinois, Chicago lift face mask mandates
Man, 18, charged after Chicago 'Bean' vandalized: CPD
Man hit with gun, shots fired outside CTA station in River North: CPD
Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff being confused as Russian amid boycotts
Boy, 16, fatally shot in River North
House explosion MN: Woman, 20, killed while housesitting, sheriff says
Show More
14 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Deerfield company works to raise awareness of rare diseases
State of the Union 2022: How to watch Biden's 1st SOTU, what to expect
Rogers Park woman visiting family trapped by Ukraine war
MLB: It's deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season
More TOP STORIES News