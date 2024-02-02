WATCH LIVE

Woodstock Willie set to make annual Groundhog Day prediction

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, February 2, 2024 11:34AM
Woodstock Willie will make his annual Groundhog Day prediction in the north suburb where the Bill Murray movie was filmed.
WOODSTOCK Ill. (WLS) -- It's Groundhog Day and that means Woodstock Willie will be giving his annual prediction on the weather.

If Willie sees his shadow, that's six more weeks of winter. If not, it's a sign of an early spring. Of course it's all in good fun!

Last year, Willie predicted six more weeks of winter but called an early spring the year before.

The movie "Groundhog Day" was filmed in Woodstock.

Other Groundhog Day activities in Woodstock include a breakfast, walking tours, showings of the movie "Groundhog Day" and a "Cocktails with Willie" event.

For more information, visit www.woodstockgroundhog.org.

