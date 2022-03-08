games

Are you a Wordle cheater? These states cheat the most: study

What is Wordle?

More people are cheating to beat the popular online-game "Wordle," particularly in the state of New Hampshire.

A study by "Word-Finder-X" looked at Google search trends for the answer to Wordle's daily puzzle.

It found that the words players cheated on the most were "swill" and "aroma."

The study also found New Hampshire had more Wordle cheaters than any other state. Rhode Island and Vermont were tied for second place.

The site said cheating nearly tripled since the New York Times bought the game in January, when the game went viral.
