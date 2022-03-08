More people are cheating to beat the popular online-game "Wordle," particularly in the state of New Hampshire.
The video featured is from a previous report.
A study by "Word-Finder-X" looked at Google search trends for the answer to Wordle's daily puzzle.
RELATED: Why your Wordle answers might now be different than your friends'
It found that the words players cheated on the most were "swill" and "aroma."
SEE ALSO | How to play Wordle, the word game that's becoming an internet obsession
The study also found New Hampshire had more Wordle cheaters than any other state. Rhode Island and Vermont were tied for second place.
The site said cheating nearly tripled since the New York Times bought the game in January, when the game went viral.
Are you a Wordle cheater? These states cheat the most: study
GAMES
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News