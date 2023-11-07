Mother, caretaker killed in Worth, IL shooting while using ATM: 'A lot of people will miss her'

Jonnie Angel Klein was killed in a shooting in Worth, Illinois, while using an ATM. Family said she leaves behind 2 children and an ailing mother.

2 Harvey suspects linked to other area armed robberies arrested in Worth murder

WORTH, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are accused of killing a suburban mom who was at the ATM.

Family said Jonnie Angel Klein was shot to death on Saturday outside a Chase Bank in southwest suburban Worth.

Now, they're in shock and disbelief, after the rock of their family was taken away.

Worth police confirm the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 6800-block of West 111th Street.

Family said Klein was using the ATM at a local Chase Bank, when she appeared to have been approached by two suspects.

That's when she was fatally shot.

Police arrested the two suspects, who are from Harvey. Both are linked, they say, to several recent armed robberies across the area and in northwest Indiana.

Police also confirm they found multiple guns, including the one used to shoot and kill Klein.

Klein's cousin Tuesday morning spoke about how much she meant to her family.

"She's always been the light of our family, taking care of her mother, brother and kids," Nick Klein said. "She would give you the shirt off her back; a lot of people will miss her."

Her family said Klein leaves behind two children, a 15-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, and she was a caretaker for her ailing mother.