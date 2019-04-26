Would-be carjacker fatally shot by concealed-carry holder in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A would-be carjacker was fatally shot by his intended victim in the South Loop Friday morning.The shooting took place at about 3:15 a.m. in the first block of Ida B. Wells Drive, police said. A 41-year-old man driving a BMW told police he was rear-ended by a 22-year-old man driving a Volkswagen.The driver of the BMW got out to inspect the damage and when he went back to get his cell phone, the Volkswagen driver approached with a handgun, demanded his keys and pushed him into the vehicle.Both men were inside the vehicle when police said the 41-year-old BMW driver, a licensed concealed-carry holder, retrieved his handgun and shot the 22-year-old man in the head.The Chicago Fire Department said a man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and police confirm the person died. Authorities have not released his identity.Police are focusing on two cars stopped at that light where the shooting took place. Ida B. Wells Drive is closed between Lasalle and Dearborn streets for the investigation.Area Central detectives are investigating.